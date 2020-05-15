Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Thursday evening at Pinecrest Baptist Church.
They remembered seven fallen officers in a virtual ceremony on Facebook Live.
Sheriff Billy Hancock said he remembers when many of these officers died.
“You know, having grown up here in Cordele and Crisp County, unfortunately, I can remember many of these incidents. I know the history that goes along with these names that have been called out," said Sheriff Hancock.
This was the department’s seventh year holding the ceremony.
