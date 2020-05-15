Creative Curators to offer drive-up movies in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When is the last time you went to a drive-in movie? Well, you’ll soon get your chance.
COVID-19 has prompted many business owners to think outside of the box.
And such is the case with Tosh and Tiffany Sevier, owners of Creative Curators. The business owners own several buildings in downtown Albany and are working to transform some of their properties and create new experiences and stronger relationships with their customers.
“We offer these outside options where everybody is much more safe, as far as social distance distancing is concerned. We looked at what the typical drive-in movies were like, what typical outings have been in our old norm, and we just put the new spin on it. We’re gonna have live entertainment, the movie screen, and a food truck," Tosh Sevier said.
When COVID struck, Creative Curators had to close all of their businesses. They own a salon, barbershop, wig store and another retail space in the back of the 216 W. Broad Avenue area. But they got creative in how to use a vacant wall located behind their businesses.
“We were going to originally do murals on that wall to kind of bring a flair to downtown, bring some creative art expression, and that kind of bled over into what that big part of the wall would be great for a screen,” Tosh Sevier said. "And we do a lot of community service, too, so one of the things that I also want to be able to offer through this project is for parents that don’t have a lot of money.
The Seviers said that they want to provide an atmosphere outside where people can mingle, enjoy themselves and connect — all while observing social distancing.
The Albany Police Department is adjacent to the area where the movies will be shown and security will also be hired.
Creative Curators is looking at the second week in June for a soft opening.
