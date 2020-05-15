Colquitt Co. clerk of superior court focused on recovery after accident

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marked six months since a Colquitt County clerk of superior court was involved in a tragic accident.
Headed across the street to lunch, Lynn Purvis was walking down the crosswalk. She said neither her nor the driver turning saw each other. That’s when she was hit and thrown 20 feet.
After everything, she told WALB News 10 that she’s blessed to be where she is today.
“It was me. It could’ve been anybody, but it was me. This terrible thing happened, and, but God, you know, but God,” said Purvis.
November 15, 2019, was a fateful day for the Colquitt County community.
“The last thing I remember is telling my office manager that I was leaving and that I would be back,” said Purvis.
Purvis was heading to a birthday surprise, just a few feet from where she works in the courthouse.
“I was told that I was knocked unconscious and that I was not breathing,” explained Purvis.
Purvis told us her staff was scared to death as she lied on the pavement that cold and rainy day.
“I was told that my staff tried to go down to the scene but courthouse security prevented them from going. And so they came up and looked out the windows of the second floor,” said Purvis.
After being in Archbold Medical Center for almost three weeks, then at a rehab facility in Jacksonville, Florida for three weeks, Purvis said she was finally able to return home to Moultrie at the beginning of December.
“I’m still in rehab but I am home now. All of my therapists have been just wonderful. I’ve worked very had to come as far as I am,” Purvis told us.
Under certain guidelines from her doctor, Purvis is back working in her office.
“I have a greater desire to serve my public of Colquitt County. The first responders, the ambulances, the police, the sheriff’s department, the fire trucks, everybody that came, came with my best interest at heart. I’ve learned a lot about forgiveness, how important it is to forgive and how important grace is. Want to thank all of Colquitt County for praying for me and throughout the state of Georgia, the clerks of court,” said Purivs.
Purvis said she thanks her staff as they’ve been a huge support and have been keeping things running smoothly while she was away.
“The one thing I know without a shadow of a doubt is that the Lord was with me. He was always with me, and he never left my side,” said Purvis.
Since the accident, they’ve added lines, crossing out some of the parking spaces at the turning light, in hopes of preventing an accident like this from happening again.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.