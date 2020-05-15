Baker Co. Schools surprised with special celebrity guest

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County K-12 Principal Boyd Williamson wanted to make sure his students had a great last day of school today.
Williamson was able to get Big Boi, known for being in the band Outkast, to deliver morning announcements.
“You all stay safe this summer. God bless you all man. Take your vitamins, listen to your parents, follow God. Go Bears," Big Boi said.
Big Boi also congratulated the class of 2020.
He read off their names.
Williamson said the seniors will have an in-person graduation this Saturday, with strict rules in place.
“We are allowing graduates to invite four guests and only four guests to the ceremony. We got it spaced out where we are not in violation of the six feet rule," said Williamson.
The school was going to do a virtual graduation, but decided since the senior class was so small, they could have an in-person ceremony.
Williamson said it was important to make sure he did something for his students to make sure their last day of school was memorable.
“To have a celebrity who is a Grammy award winner to come and by name call all our seniors out for graduation, it is pretty amazing," said Williamson.
Williamson said even though the high school chapter is closing for his seniors, he wants to encourage them to continue to work hard.
