2 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit conducted a search on the 500 block of North Monroe Street.
During the search, investigators seized approximately $10,126 in cash and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.
Kion Fields and Amanda Avera were charged in connection to the incident.
Fields was charged with:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)
- Drugs not in the original container
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Avera was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Drugs not in the original container
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
WALB is waiting for more information about when the incident occurred.
