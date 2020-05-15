2 arrested in Albany drug bust

2 arrested in Albany drug bust
Handcuffs on desk (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | May 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 3:52 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit conducted a search on the 500 block of North Monroe Street.

During the search, investigators seized approximately $10,126 in cash and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

Kion Fields and Amanda Avera were charged in connection to the incident.

Fields was charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)
  • Drugs not in the original container
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Avera was charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone)
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Drugs not in the original container
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

WALB is waiting for more information about when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.