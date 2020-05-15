Archbold Medical Center’s COVID-19 death toll up to 50

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system has reported an additional COVID-19 death in the system’s Friday COVID-19 numbers.
The death toll is now at 50. On Thursday, the hospital system reported 49 COVID-19 related deaths.
Some 201 patients have been considered recovered from the virus, according to the hospital system’s Friday numbers.
Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:
- Total Positive Results – 472
- Total Negative Results – 1,878
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 376 (many are assumed to have recovered)
- Total Deaths – 50
Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:
- Total Positive Patients – 167
- Total Negative Results – 912
Positive cases at each facility on this date:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 20
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 8
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 18
