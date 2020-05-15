Archbold Medical Center’s COVID-19 death toll up to 50

Archbold Medical Center. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | May 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 2:07 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold hospital system has reported an additional COVID-19 death in the system’s Friday COVID-19 numbers.

The death toll is now at 50. On Thursday, the hospital system reported 49 COVID-19 related deaths.

Some 201 patients have been considered recovered from the virus, according to the hospital system’s Friday numbers.

Archbold’s COVID-19 numbers:

Cumulative data from all Archbold facilities:

  • Total Positive Results – 472
  • Total Negative Results – 1,878
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 376 (many are assumed to have recovered)
  • Total Deaths – 50

Archbold Pinetree Screening Site:

  • Total Positive Patients – 167
  • Total Negative Results – 912

Positive cases at each facility on this date:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 20
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 8
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 18

