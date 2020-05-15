APD: Several juveniles in custody after 18-year-old shot in face

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several juveniles are in custody after an 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to her face late Thursday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Thursday, police said the 18-year-old victim was found after being pushed out of a car in the 2300 block of Gail Avenue.
On Friday, APD released more information on what happened in the incident.
Police responded to Gail Avenue in reference to a shooting shortly before 4 p.m.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to her right eye, according to APD.
Witnesses told police there were several people in a black Toyota Camry that left the scene.
Police said the car was found in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
Several juvenile suspects were taken into custody and police found that the car was stolen, according to APD. Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition.
WALB reached out to Phoebe on the victim’s condition. APD said more information will be released Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.