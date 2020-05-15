Albany small business making changes to open to public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kristi Childress owns Roots & Wings Boutique in Albany and she said her store was an online store for four years until this last November when she decided to open a store in Albany.
Childress said everything was looking great until Albany became a hot spot for COVID-19 back in March.
“We had a great start. We had a great Christmas and then this pandemic comes along and we all had to shut down. It has been a little scary, but we have had a lot of support from our customers,” said Childress.
Childress said even though her doors have been closed she is still selling stuff to customers.
She has been able to still serve her customers through Facebook, curbside pickup, no contact home delivery, shipping and by private shopping appointments.
“Closing our doors, it has made a big impact on us, but we are trying to do different things to try to keep our doors open,” said Childress.
Childress said it is so important to remember to support local small businesses during these difficult times.
“It is important I think for the people of our area, Albany, Leesburg and surrounding areas, to support the local businesses so we can continue to support them,” said Childress.
Roots & Wings plans to open back up to the public soon, but there will be rules in place to make sure employees and customers are safe.
Childress said everyone will have to wear a mask in the store.
“We love our customers and we love to be able to talk to our customers face to face. We might be behind a mask, but we still love our customers and excited to see everyone,” said Childress.
For information on Roots & Wings, give them a call at (229) 496-1532.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.