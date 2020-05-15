ADDU: Several arrests made in ‘hot spot’ areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, investigators with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) said they developed the “Aggressive Patrol Operation,” targeting “hot spots” in the area.
The operation began in the 700 blocks of West Highland Avenue, where police said there have been multiple complaints of drug activity and arrests.
The operation resulted in two arrests:
- Lonnie Leverette, 39, is charged with possession of cocaine. Police said Leverette had 0.7 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.
- Jesse Frazier, 38, is charged with probation violation.
ADDU said they then focused on the South Jackson/Grady Street area.
During a traffic stop, investigators said they detected an odor of marijuana.
- Kavarius Brown, 20, was the driver. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a probationer and possession of marijuana. Police said there were 3.3 grams of marijuana in his possession.
ADDU then went to the 200 block of Thorton Avenue, where two men were arrested.
- Montrell Collins, 17, was arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and possession of 4.9 grams of marijuana.
- Demarcus Green, 22, was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of 4.9 grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (.38 caliber revolver).
Police said there was also a .22 caliber revolver recovered from the scene.
There were a total of five arrests made, three recovered handguns, 8.2 grams of marijuana, .4 grams of methamphetamine and .7 grams of crack cocaine seized.
