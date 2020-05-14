‘We were like family’: Neighbor mourns Lee Co. murder victim

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A neighbor is missing his Leesburg friend, Jeffery Potter.
Potter was hit in the head with a blunt object last month, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was on life support until almost a week ago when he was taken off of the ventilator, according to investigators.
Potter’s next-door neighbor, Matthew Hunter, was charged with murder in connection to his death.
Officials said it all stemmed from an early morning incident on April 11.
Potter’s other next-door neighbor said he misses his friend.
"We were like family, I’ll put it that way,” said Jimmy Loud when talking about his connection to Potter.
Loud said he and his wife were asleep that night but his wife heard the ambulances come down their dirt road.
Potter was in a coma at the hospital for almost a month.
Sadly, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Loud was not able to visit his friend.
He looked back on some of the aspects that made Jeff, as he called him, family.
“If I ain’t got nothing to eat, he’ll bring me something,” explained Loud as he described Potter to WALB News 10.
Potter helped Loud on his farm and with projects around Loud’s home.
Loud said Potter would help with almost anything he needed.
“I’ll miss him a lot. He helped me a lot," said Loud.
They were also watchdogs for each other’s property when one was out of town.
“I be scared to leave here now,” said Loud, knowing his friend wouldn’t be next door to help monitor anymore.
Loud said he was devastated when he heard that Potter had passed away.
“I could not stop from crying," said Loud.
He said it broke his heart.
“It sure did,” said Loud.
Loud said they have been neighbors for almost 30 years, leaving a void that’s irreplaceable for two who seemed more like brothers than neighbors.
Lee County investigators are still actively investigating Potter’s death.
WALB News 10 has reached out to Potter’s family members, at this time, they have not wanted to comment on camera.
