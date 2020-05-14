Warmer 90s for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first half of May remains dry across SWGA. That very dry air has provided some delightful spring conditions. As the airmass modifies warm/moist air returns which allows summer-like warmth to take over.
Sunshine and a few clouds with highs upper 80s around 90 Thursday and Friday. This warming trend continues as highs top low-mid 90s over the weekend.
For now rain-free until early week when a slight chance of rain returns.
In the tropics, there’s a 70% chance for a subtropical system to develop around the Bahamas over the weekend. No threat to the southeast as the system pushes northeast across the western Atlantic.
