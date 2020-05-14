Valdosta teen wins national award for community project

“I think the one thing that set him apart is that he had an amazing essay and it was really heartfelt and you can tell it was really genuine and how he came about hearing that someone was in the hospital and offering to take care of their pet. It just kind of snowballed from there and he started helping more and more people. I think it was just a genuine story and it was very sincere and that came across his essay,” said Lynette Hegemon with the Hunt Military Communities.