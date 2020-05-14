Valdosta teen wins national award for community project

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta teen won a national award for being a positive influence in the community.
“I didn’t expect to win, I wanted to write my essay and for people to hear my story. I’m really happy I won because now I can donate $500 to the lamp,” said Dylan Wakefield.
Dylan Wakefield is the first place winner of Hunt Military Communities’ inaugural program “Hunt Little Heroes.” The program was launched last month as a way for children in military families, ages 4-15, to share how they are making a positive impact within their communities and beyond.
It started in April, which is the month of the military child. They wanted to showcase the children who do extraordinary acts of service throughout the year.
"I’m really excited, all three of the boys are always contributing to their local communities, they know what it is to give back because mom is gone a lot for work. So it’s really a blessing to see they’re able to help other people in need., " said Amanda Jones, Dylan’s mom.
Dylan won a monetary prize of $1,000 and $500 will be given to a charity of his choosing. He chose The Lamp Project in Valdosta for the homeless.
Each winner will also be given a special hero celebration in their community once the bases open. Every child who submitted their story received a special hero cape, mask, and a letter of appreciation from Hunt Military Communities.
All participants will also receive a special purple coin as a tribute to the coining tradition in the U.S. military.
“I think the one thing that set him apart is that he had an amazing essay and it was really heartfelt and you can tell it was really genuine and how he came about hearing that someone was in the hospital and offering to take care of their pet. It just kind of snowballed from there and he started helping more and more people. I think it was just a genuine story and it was very sincere and that came across his essay,” said Lynette Hegemon with the Hunt Military Communities.
