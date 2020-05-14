Valdosta Police Department investigating stranger danger incident and warns parents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The Valdosta Police Department is still investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday. It happened on the corner of Millpond and Berkley.
The post says a mother was taking a stroll with her daughters when they were approached by a vehicle.
“We always tell people, it’s your neighborhood. You know what’s suspicious, what doesn’t look right. And if it doesn’t look right to you, call 911. Please get us involved immediately, let us get there and find out what the situation is,” said Leslie Manahan, Chief of the Valdosta Police Department.
The post says a man demanded a mother and her daughters to get in his car. The mom yelled and neighbors witnessed it so he was not successful.
Manahan tells me they investigated, went door to door, canvassed the area, looked for surveillance but there was no proof or leads.
They do continue to investigate and look into any tip they receive on this incident.
“This time of the year people kinda have gotten comfortable being out of school and running around neighborhoods and we still want to stress to people, it’s summertime. I know your child might be running to their friend’s house, just a couple houses down. Make sure you always know where your children are. Keep an eye out for them. If they are going out, check-in, make sure they make it to where they’re going,” said Chief Manahan.
The incident prompted police to remind parents and kids to be vigilant of their surroundings.
Police also say not to leave kids outside unattended. They say to make sure kids stay an arm’s length away from a stranger, especially near a car or home. Talk with your children about who trusted adults are and know to say when something makes them scared or uneasy.
Also, parents should remind their kids about online dangers and talking to strangers even if it’s behind a screen. If your child is spending too much time online, it’s suggested to check their devices and social media for suspicious activity.
The chief says parents should stay involved in their kids’ lives and know what they’re up to.
“If you go out walking, a lot of people go out with their headphones on. That’s normal to have their music going, but be aware of what’s around you. If that means walking with one headphone in and or have your music playing on the side. Be aware of your surroundings and have a phone on you at all times so if something happens. If you see something, please call us immediately," said Chief Manahan.
If you see something, say something. Call 911. Police say they will follow up on every report of suspicious activity.
