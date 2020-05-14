Thomas Co. students to receive meal deliveries through ‘Meals-To-You’ program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Spring semester is wrapping up for Thomas County Schools and weekly meal distributions are also ending.
With a program, Thomas County students can continue receiving daily meals through part of the summer, and they’ll come straight to their front door.
The meals-to-you program started at Baylor University in Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like other schools in the nation, they saw the need to continue feeding children who might not have access to healthy meals every day.
Associate Superintendent for People Services, Dr. Scott James says since schools closed, families have been appreciative of the meal distributions.
He told us what kind of food will be included in each delivery.
“Shelf-stable milk, cans of food, nothing that needs to be refrigerated. It went out of Facebook, and almost immediately, we had phone calls about ‘hey, how do I do this?' So I think it’s a need,” said Dr. James.
Dr. James said the meal deliveries will go on until June 30 or earlier, if the health emergency is lifted.
He told us it’s a strict deadline, so make sure to enroll your student by Monday, May 18.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.