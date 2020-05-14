The R.E.A.L Church offers virtual sermons amid COVID-19

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - During this pandemic, a church in Moultrie found new ways to reach members while practicing social distancing.
Since large gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, the R.E.A.L church is holding its services, virtually.
Pastor Cornelius Ponder told us the first Sunday of each month, they have a drive-in service.
He preaches from the front porch as people watch from their cars in the parking lot.
Ponder said through the virtual sermons, he’s been able to connect with more people.
“I really believe our numbers and our attendance is going to be greater when we go back in than when we entered into this pandemic. It’s taken all of our churches to a place of belief in God like we’ve never seen before,” said Ponder.
Ponder told us the virtual and drive-in services will go on until at least July 15.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.