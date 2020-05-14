Progress continues on Sylvester eatery during pandemic

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Progress continues on a soon-to-be Sylvester eatery even as COVID-19 has slowed down many restaurants across the globe.
Work continues on the barbecue and sandwich shop that sits across from the Worth County Courthouse.
The eatery isn’t open yet and a name hasn’t been selected yet, but management said the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in its construction.
“Oh yeah, definitely, definitely, I think it’s played a role in everything that I do. I know that it has,” said Chase Sumner, a managing member with the soon-to-be restaurant.
Sumner said they are waiting on some equipment from other states.
He said they are focusing on projects they can do themselves along with local help for right now. Some of that finished work includes electrical work and the bar and tables.
They are expecting to open later this summer if COVID-19 doesn’t interfere any further.
