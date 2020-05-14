Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“In the last 24 hours, we only admitted one COVID-19 patient, and we did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths. While we know things could change quickly, those are positive numbers that are certainly worth celebrating. We look forward to a time when we can report zero admissions and deaths for multiple days in a row. In the meantime, the Phoebe family continues to meet the COVID and non-COVID healthcare needs of our region, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant until the virus is eliminated,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.