Phoebe releases Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 10
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 311
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 91
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 27
“In the last 24 hours, we only admitted one COVID-19 patient, and we did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths. While we know things could change quickly, those are positive numbers that are certainly worth celebrating. We look forward to a time when we can report zero admissions and deaths for multiple days in a row. In the meantime, the Phoebe family continues to meet the COVID and non-COVID healthcare needs of our region, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant until the virus is eliminated,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.
