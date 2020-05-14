Pawn store aids law enforcement in search for stolen guns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A pawn shop employee in Thomasville made a connection with a recent burglary in Tallahassee after a man walked in looking for a magazine for a handgun.
On April 22, Kevin’s Guns and Sporting Goods was robbed, according to Thomas County deputies.
David Hufstetler, owner of American Pawn Shop in Thomasville, said as soon as he heard of the burglary, he wanted to help.
“Kevin’s was targeted because of his firearms. First thing I want to know is how did they do it so we can try to prevent it with us, and get me a list as soon as you can,” said Hufstetler.
Investigators sent them a list of firearms they were searching for.
Hufstetler then made his employees aware of it as well, in case any gun from the list showed up.
“A guy comes in looking for a clip or a magazine for a handgun, and of course, he has the gun with him. And the employee noticed that it very closely matched the description of one of the guns that were missing,” Huftetler told us.
“We were able to contact his family first and then contacted him, and he brought the gun in and surrendered to us,” said Chief Investigator Lieutenant Tim Watkins with Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
He told us one of these guns was connected to a homicide in Albany.
Lieutenant Watkins told us while all suspects in the burglary have been located and arrested, they’re still searching for about stolen 40 guns.
“You know, 40 plus guns on the street, and in the hands of people not making good decisions, that’s not going to be a good thing for our community,” said Lieutenant Watkins.
Hufstetler said they’re always happy to help law enforcement.
“We’re glad to help out wherever we can. The bottom line is if they can break in Kevin’s down there, they’ll break into our shop up there. Anything we can do to help the bad guys go to jail, that’s what we’ll do,” said Huftetler.
Lieutenant Watkins told us now, they’re trying to get all these stolen guns off the street.
If you know anything, call Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
