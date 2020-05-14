Next-door-neighbor charged with murder in death of Leesburg man

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A murder investigation is underway in Lee County after the death of a 51-year-old.
Matthew Hunter, 22, is charged in connection to the death of Jeffery Potter, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators. He is being held at the Lee County Jail.
The incident happened in the 500 block of Murphy Road on April 11, according to investigators.
Lee County 911 received the call at 3:22 in the morning.
“He was struck with a blunt, hard object" said Investigator Chris Allen with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the two next door neighbors had an altercation.
Responders found Potter unconscious in a driveway.
Investigators said Potter was in the hospital for 28 days. The sheriff’s office said Potter went into a comatose state after the hit and was kept alive by a ventilator up until this past weekend.
His family said Potter died Saturday after the ventilator was removed.
"It’s very important to the deputies at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to make sure that justice is served for Mr. Potter and his entire family,” Allen told WALB News 10.
Warrants were issued for Hunter and on April 13, he turned himself in.
"He’s charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” said Allen.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol was found on the scene from all parties.
“We had zero evidence of any robbery. That’s been brought up to me a couple of times but I’ve looked and looked, I have no evidence of a robbery" said Allen.
Allen said they are now processing evidence, reaffirming statements and plan to speak to witnesses again to ensure justice will be found for Potter.
Investigators expect no more arrests at this time.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said its next steps are getting with the district attorney’s office and the Superior Court on this case.
