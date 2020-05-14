My Senior: Austin Prince

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Lee County.
Austin Prince has been playing the game of Soccer since he was 4 years old.
In that time, he’s helped his teams along the way, and did the same for the Trojans.
Austin and his fellow teammates were hoping to bring home a little history this season.
And he expressed his emotions in his final High School season.
“We were making a good run at region this year," said Austin. "We felt like we were strong. We felt like we had the team to bring it home this year. But, it got cut short, they had to void the season. You know that one hurt, knowing that we had the chance and we had the team to where we could make a run.”
Austin will be finishing up his dual enrollment at Albany State, and hopes to continue his playing career at Georgia Southwestern.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.