Moultrie-Colquitt Co. Library System to start curbside pick-up Monday

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System is beginning to reopen.
For nearly two months, the library shut down.
Starting Monday, they'll offer curbside pick-up.
Director Holly Phillips said this is a great way to ease back into normal operations.
She said her staff will wear masks during curbside deliveries.
On the north end of the library is a dropbox for people to return their books.
Phillips says according to the CDC, those materials need to be quarantined for at least 72 hours.
Phillips told us if the virus was on any of that material, it’ll give it enough time it to die before it’s handled by anyone else.
She says these services will ensure her staff and patrons remain safe.
“We wish that we could just open the doors and let everybody in and let people use the computers again and have our meetings. But, we understand that just going to be a phased approach. And we want to provide people with the things that they need and the things that they want. But we just want to make sure we’re doing it the safest way for our staff and patrons," said Phillips.
Curbside pick-up will run Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Phillips said you can use their Pines App or call the library to request books.
She said there’ll be signage around the library to help direct traffic.
Phillips said they’re still offering their virtual programming on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.