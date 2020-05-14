Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office increases safety precautions amid COVID-19

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Since the spread of coronavirus, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has taken action to increase safety measures at its jail.
Mitchell County Jail administrators told us since the coronavirus spread to Georgia, they’ve increased safety measures.
They said new inmates are kept in the holding cell and monitored for 14 days to ensure they aren’t sick.
Captain Russell Sheppard, the Jail Administrator, said their max capacity at the jail is 250 people.
Currently, there are around 80 inmates at the jail.
“We’re being very slow about bringing people into the general population, to keep the exposure down,” said Sheppard.
For new inmates, Sheppard said they’re given PPE if they request it.
“We also give masks away. If people are complaining, we will give them masks before they come into the building,” said Sheppard.
He said if someone in the holding cell is concerned about contracting the virus, they’re also given face masks.
“They’re given a face mask and they’ll wear that face mask at all times. If they’re in the general population, they’re removed from the population and put in a place where they can isolate themselves and be further observed,” said Sheppard.
He said a nurse regularly checks their temperatures.
Sheppard said they also feed the inmates more protein to keep the body strong during this time.
“I hydrate them and make sure they can get into the sunlight. I make sure they get out into the rec yard and get more sun time,” said Sheppard.
Sheppard told us through these safety measures, no one has been tested positive for coronavirus.
