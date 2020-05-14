Lee Co. woman survives COVID-19 after beating breast cancer twice

Doretha’s shirt says it all, “Stronger Than COVID-19.” Our team in the intensive rehab unit (IRU) at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital said goodbye to Doretha, a COVID-19 patient admitted into their unit. It was a sweet send-off as teams from around Kennestone joined forces to create the “Walk of Fame” that honors our commitment day in and day out to stop the spread of COVID-19. #PeopleCare #NursesWeek