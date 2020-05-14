Lee Co. woman survives COVID-19 after beating breast cancer twice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the senior population most at risk for coronavirus its inspiring to hear stories of those who beat the odds.
Doretha Hamilton loves her community. From the Special Olympics to tutoring, and outreach.
She spent 25 years educating the youth, her passion being for those with special needs.
She even beat breast cancer twice!
But at the end of March, she found herself in need of a miracle.
She said she only remembers going into the emergency room.
COVID-19 was attacking her body.
She was flown from Phoebe Sumter to Atlanta where she was sedated for almost two weeks.
Her son Kaion Hamilton, a Lee County teacher and coach, said the hardest part was not physically being there for his mom as she fought for her life.
“I literally had to drop my mom off at the door as if she was just a random person. And that was really hurtful that I couldn’t be there to help for any of it," he said.
For the next month, she fought hard and slowly started to regain her strength.
She says her endurance came from the support and prayers from the community.
“Each time I received those prayers and that love, it just seemed to make me stronger, even though they weren’t with me at the time in the room,” she said.
Wellstar Health System even posted a video of her leaving the hospital.
“They were awesome in how they cared for my mother,” Kaion said.
Doretha wants others going through this to be encouraged and to never stop fighting!
“I want to share my story because not everybody transitions the Lord takes you through things to prepare you for other things,” Doretha said.
“I’m just so thankful. And so appreciative I know that my mother’s definitely one of the lucky one,” Kaion said.
Doretha still has a long recovery process, but she said the hard part is over and she is stronger than COVID-19.
