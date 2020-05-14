Hottest weekend of the season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with seasonably warm mid-upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Despite the east coast seabreeze the dry air-mass will keep rain away.
Our weather pattern remains tranquil as temperatures rise above average. This brings summer-like warmth for the weekend as highs top upper 80s to mid 90s with lows in the low-upper 60s.
A few changes early week as a cold front slides across the region. Isolated showers and t’storms likely late Monday into early Tuesday. It’ll be the best chance of rain over the next 7 days. Behind the boundary slightly cooler air which drops temperatures back to average. More comfortable with highs mid 80s and lows low 60s.
In the tropics, a subtropical system will likely develop Friday or Saturday near the Bahamas. No impact across the southeast as the system pushes north over the western Atlantic.
