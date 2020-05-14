Editorial: Class of 2020, where will you go from here?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Very few things come along in a lifetime that in some way have an impact on everyone. COVID-19 has for sure done that for us.
The impact it has had on our way of living varies from person to person, but you can’t deny its impact on your life.
You’ve had to make a decision; let it get the best of you, or be your best during this time. And yes, you do have that choice.
For the graduating class of 2020, that is my call to action for you.
Yes, this has robbed you of something that you can’t get back but what it hasn’t done is determine how you respond, and where your life goes from here. Your future is in your hands. Whether you are deciding to continue your education, go into the military or go straight into the work force, give it all you have.
I stand with many who want to celebrate your accomplishments and congratulate you on achieving this long-term goal.
Though the future may seem uncertain, our attitudes can easily be defined.
I love the Bible verse from Joshua 1:9 that plainly tells us: Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or intimidated, for the Lord is with you wherever you go.
Yes, how we go about our daily lives will not be the same, so class of 2020, be strong and courageous, you are going to do great things.
