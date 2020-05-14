2 arrested in Albany raid; cash and drugs found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Special Enforcement Team, Albany Gang Unit, and Georgia State Patrol executed search and arrest warrants at a 9th Avenue house as part of an ongoing investigation.
Those arrested were:
- James Perk Malone, 50, and was charged with one count of sale of controlled substances, four counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and one count of possession of controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a city park.
- Laura Ann Dungee, 48, charged with keeping and maintaining a disorderly house.
Agents previously conducted a drug-related search at this same address on February 21, 2020. During this search warrant, 12 individuals were arrested, including Malone and Dungee. Both Malone and Dungee were out on bond for the previous arrest, according to officials.
During the course of the investigation, agents made several arrests of individuals who had purchased drugs from that location. Numerous investigative acts, to include controlled purchases and surveillances were conducted. Agents said they found Malone distributing drugs from an open shed behind the residence with a burn barrel nearby.
On numerous occasions, as law enforcement would approach the area, agents said Malone would destroy evidence by throwing it in the burn barrel.
On May 12, agents said as they approached the backyard, Malone ran to the burn barrel and threw an object in the fire before he was arrested. Agents discovered prescription pills, methamphetamine, and heroin on a table in the nearby shed in plain view. In addition to the drugs discovered, $15,700 in cash was found during the search.
