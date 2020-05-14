APD: 18-year-old found with gunshot wound to face

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to her face late Thursday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police are on the scene in the 2300 block of Gail Avenue.
Officers said the victim was found in the street after she was pushed out of a vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police said multiple people were taken into custody and are being questioned by investigators.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.