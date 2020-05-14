Andersonville National Historic Site grounds reopen to visitors

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As more of Georgia opens back up after COVID-19 hit the state, one South Georgia national historic site is allowing visitors more access inside.
Starting Wednesday, all park grounds at the Andersonville National Historic Site will be open every day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For nearly two months, the cemetery was the only area of the park open because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Jody Mays with the park said they’re excited to open more areas to the public.
“Really happy to be able to increase access for the public to the park and to be able to reopen the prison site and the rest of the grounds of the park,” said Mays.
The site also holds a Memorial Day celebration every year to remember those buried at the cemetery.
Mays said they are finalizing those plans now and hopes to release them soon.
