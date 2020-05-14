AMA announces plan for summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) is excited to announce that they will have their summer art camps.
They announced that the first four will be online virtual camps. The other seven camps are planned to happen in person at the museum.
The virtual camps will be called “Camp in the Box,” and will last from the Memorial holiday week through the week of June 19.
The in-person camps will start on June 22 with limited enrollment.
Annie Vanoteghem, AMA Education and Public Programming Director, says it was important to have the summer camps this year.
“Well it was definitely a challenge to figure out how to make it happen, but it was never a question about canceling," said Vanoteghem.
For information on the camps, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.