Albany Tech offering assistance to displaced workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has resulted in the displacement of many from the Southwest Georgia labor force. As a result, Albany Technical College (ATC) is offering assistance to the community in transitioning and embracing a career change.
Dr. Anthony Parker, president of Albany Technical College, said one area they are promoting is transportation. MCLB and companies like Procter and Gamble, Miller Brewing, and others are all considered essential industries right now and depend on the transportation industry.
“So we’ve done is we’ve made it as simple as we possibly can for individuals to apply,” Parker said. “We’ve suspended the application fee. We are suspending the testing requirements for non-health programs. We are making sure they have options to the maximum amount of financial aid available, and we are promising a turnaround in their admissions application within 48 hours.”
If you’re needing to make a change in your career, Parker said Albany Tech can give opportunities for you to consider.
“I think we can provide opportunities for short-term training in short as eight weeks in some cases, and a little longer training one year to two years, if an individual wants to be a registered nurse, that can get them back into the labor force with recession-resistant opportunities,” Parker said.
For more information on Albany Tech’s programs, click here and for an application, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.