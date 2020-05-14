Albany restaurant reopens with new rules for customers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gilbert Udoto, owner of The Sandtrap and Café 5.0, says he is not only making his employees wear masks but everyone who enters his restaurant has to wear a mask.
He also says his employees are constantly cleaning the restaurant.
“The seats, the counters, the doorknobs, so that we take all the precautions to make sure our customers are safe,” said Udoto.
Udoto also has signs up in his restaurant reminding people to practice social distancing.
He said these rules are in place so that everyone remembers what is most important…their safety.
“We want to make sure that we are safe, and they are safe. We want to make sure that everything that is there meets the guidelines,” said Udoto.
Udoto said everything at his restaurant is being served in to-go boxes and customers are given plastic silver wear.
He wants to remind the Albany community that they are strong and that we will get through this together.
“We want to make sure that everybody is safe. Health is very important,” said Udoto.
Udoto says he is even asking his employees health questions and taking their temperatures before they start their shifts.
