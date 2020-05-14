Albany man demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany man is demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery. Law enforcement said Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood.
Gilbert Udoto loaded up a bus and headed to Brunswick this past weekend because he says he wants justice.
Udoto said when he heard the news of the shooting, he was heartbroken.
That is when Udoto decided to get a group together and head to the Glynn County Courthouse and demand justice for Arbery.
Udoto says that he doesn’t want anything like this happening again.
“We don’t want that to happen anywhere. Not in Albany, not in Georgia. All over the world we are all brothers and sisters," said Udoto.
