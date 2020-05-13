YMCA helps feed over 300

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Area YMCA, in conjunction with Feeding the Valley Food Bank, gave over 300 meals to families during their most recent food distribution.
CEO Dan Gillan says they were also able to give out masks at Wednesday's distribution.
That’s thanks to “Mask Up Albany.”
Gillan says it feels good knowing they’re helping people in these difficult times.
“As long as we are able to keep this partnership going and give food to those in need, we are going to do it," says Gillan.
