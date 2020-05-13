Volunteers help 25,000 people get face masks in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some 25,000 face masks have been passed out this week to people who need them in Albany.
“We know that people during this time, they’re a little fearful, they don’t want to go out. So we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for them,” said Ken Bevel, Sherwood Baptist Church associate pastor.
Bevel and his team of volunteers have handed out 19,000 masks over the past 10 days — and they aren’t stopping there.
“You realize where the need really is, so we’re trying to go to places where people are. And we’re trying to put the masks directly in people’s hands, try to take away the obstacles,” said Bevel.
Thanks to a donation of 25,000 masks from Procter and Gamble, the Hope Center volunteers passed out masks through a drive-through donation outside of Albany Middle School on Wednesday.
“Which has been phenomenal," Bevel said. "So we hope to get more in and be able to give those masks out, as well.”
Since most businesses are allowed to reopen now, The Mask Up Albany and Dougherty County campaigns encourage everyone to only go out in public with a face mask on. And after Wednesday’s work, 25,000 people will be wearing their masks.
“When people come up, we don’t want them to be reminded of the times but reminded there’s hope and that hope can be found in Jesus," Bevel said.
The group is making sure any household that needs a mask, gets one.
Sisters from Sigma Gamma Rho volunteered with Bevel and the Sherwood team to pass out thousands of masks Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.