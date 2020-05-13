Valdosta house burns in Tuesday night fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1013 West Savannah Avenue.
The call came in from dispatch at approximately 11:46 p.m.
The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence.
Valdosta fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within minutes.
All residents were out of the home before fire units’ arrival, and there were no injuries reported.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. A total of 18 VFD personnel responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
