Sylvester residents excited about new restaurant coming to town

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A highly anticipated restaurant in Sylvester is making progress towards opening, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when new business and new job opportunities aren’t likely.
It may not look like much now but the chicken chain Zaxby’s is coming to Sylvester.
“It’s great, we’re looking forward to it," said life-long Worth County resident Venice Meeks.
On Monday, the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce posted an update on its Facebook page that received almost 500 shares and around 150 comments as of Tuesday evening.
It’s easy to see a lot of people are excited and so are city leaders.
The chamber of commerce released a statement to WALB News 10 about the growth in Sylverster.
“While the COVID-19 Virus has been a threat to many small businesses and industry, the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is proud of how our community is rebounding and moving forward. We have experienced some downfall, yes, but our businesses, while not making record profits, are surviving and making adjustments to keep their employees employed and business operating during these uncertain times. It has simply amazed us because if you speak to the majority of small businesses, they will tell you they are blown away by our community’s support of them during this time and couldn’t have done it without them. They have made adjustments to serve their customers whether changing to selling PPE, online sales, curbside and or delivery. Our small businesses and community have shown our true spirit during the last few weeks and we will see future growth in the upcoming months. We are WORTH COUNTY Strong!" the statement from the chamber said.
Sylvester residents are also glad to see growth during the current COVID-19 climate.
“After that’s over, I think things will pick up but I look forward to it being great anyways,” said Meeks.
Little details have been released about the new fast food eatery. However, people have been excited about new options since last year.
“I am, there’s seafood and there’s Zaxbys that’s supposed to be coming. Sure I’ll be glad when they get here,” said Sylvester resident Brenda McMillan when she spoke with us last year.
WALB News 10 did reach out to Zaxby’s corporate office for more details but have yet to hear back.
The new location is expected to open on Franklin Street across from the Circle K.
An opening date has not been released yet.
