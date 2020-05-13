Sylvester residents excited about new restaurant coming to town

“While the COVID-19 Virus has been a threat to many small businesses and industry, the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce is proud of how our community is rebounding and moving forward. We have experienced some downfall, yes, but our businesses, while not making record profits, are surviving and making adjustments to keep their employees employed and business operating during these uncertain times. It has simply amazed us because if you speak to the majority of small businesses, they will tell you they are blown away by our community’s support of them during this time and couldn’t have done it without them. They have made adjustments to serve their customers whether changing to selling PPE, online sales, curbside and or delivery. Our small businesses and community have shown our true spirit during the last few weeks and we will see future growth in the upcoming months. We are WORTH COUNTY Strong!" the statement from the chamber said.