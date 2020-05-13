Summer-like pattern taking over

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first half of May remains dry across SWGA. That very dry air has provided some delightful spring conditions. Few changes other than summer-like warmth taking over.
Getting hotter with as highs reach mid 90s and lows mid 60s over the weekend.
For now rain-free until early week when a slight chance of rain returns.
In the tropics, watching the potential for a subtropical system to develop around the Bahamas over the weekend. No threat to the southeast as the system pushes northeast across the western Atlantic.
