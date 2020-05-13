South Ga. bar owner pleads bars be allowed to reopen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta bar owner was ready to open his doors to the public over the weekend, but those hopes were quickly shattered.
“If they would let us open, just like how they did to the restaurants. They should know that most of the restaurants that classify as restaurants are actually bars and clubs. Just because we don’t have the kitchen, we would not like to be penalized for that,” said Andy Makda, owner of Rum Runners Bar.
Makda has been the owner for the last 15 years and said business was going great until they had to close the doors back in March. Since then, he has been struggling financially, paying for things like utilities, license fees and other expenses out of pocket.
Makda has five employees who relied fully on their salary at the bar as well. He said the bar has lost about $10,000 a month.
“Most of the bars classify as restaurants except three bars in this area. Personally, it’s unfair that only three bars in the whole Lowndes County are not open and 100 percent everything else is open. That’s unfair practice of law,” said Makda
Rum Runners hasn’t been able to improvise in any way in order to make ends meet like other businesses. Since it doesn’t have a kitchen or license for it, they can’t sell food. The bar also can’t sell liquor because it doesn’t have a liquor store license.
The only thing Makda has been able to do is sit and wait. He was hoping Wednesday was going to be the big day. He put some safety protocols in place, including social distancing, limiting the amount of people inside as well as frequent disinfecting.
"I would like to plead to whoever is making those decisions to please consider the little people like us who don’t have the food license, we don’t qualify, classify as restaurant even though we can comply with the same rules that restaurants can comply within social distancing, disinfecting, whatever is required. We can do that,” said Makda
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s order is set to expire May 31 at midnight. If the order is extended once again, the fate of Rum Runners is unknown.
