Restaurant makes changes in order to open to public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Buffet in Albany is now turning into a cafeteria-style restaurant due to Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order. The order says that buffets and salad bars were not allowed.
What many in Southwest Georgia know as B. J.’s Country Buffet is now turning into a cafeteria-style restaurant.
Owner B. J. Fletcher says now her customers will come in and be served in the line instead of serving themselves.
The process has been challenging because Fletcher wants the community to know that she is open.
“That is my biggest challenge is to get the word out, ‘Hey we are here, same food, all you can eat.’ We are just serving you, and that has been my biggest challenge," says Fletcher.
Fletcher now has plexiglass up covering the food line, and she says she is asking her employees health questions every day before they start their shifts.
“We are doing everything the governor said. We are doing everything that is going to keep our staff and our customers safe," says Fletcher.
Fletcher says her staff is constantly sanitizing and disinfecting the restaurant, and now is now is the time to remember to support local businesses.
“I am asking you to please support locally because we take care of our locals," says Fletcher.
Fletcher says that her drive-through is still open and she hopes the community will come out and eat at her cafeteria-style restaurant.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.