Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID stats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Wednesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 59
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 10
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 305
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 91
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 27
“While we continue to meet the COVID-19 healthcare needs in our community, we are also working to make sure people are not delaying other necessary care. Last week, we began phasing in medically necessary procedures and services which had been delayed in Albany, and we did the same this week in Americus," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.
Said Steiner: “Our new safety protocols — such as additional cleaning, limiting the number of people in waiting areas and testing surgical patients for COVID-19 prior to their procedures — are working extremely well. We continue to analyze our processes daily and will bring other services safely online when it is appropriate to do so. The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this transition period.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.