NOAA to release hurricane season predictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - NOAA plans to release its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook next week.
The outlook is their prediction on the number of named tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.
A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fla. said this year could be an active season.
“Every year, NOAA issues the official outlook for this hurricane season on the third Thursday of May. This year it is May 21. That’s going to be issued at 11 a.m., at which point, we will have the official outlook. If it’s similar to outlooks issued by other sources in academia already, like Colorado State, North Carolina State, the forecast is more likely going to be for a more active than normal season,” said Mark Wool, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist.
Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30.
The peak of the season, on average, is in mid-September.
Wool said it only takes one storm to make it a bad year.
He said it is important for everyone to get prepared every year by stocking up on supplies in a hurricane preparedness kit and to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.
