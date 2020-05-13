New Albany COVID-19 testing site to help those without transportation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts are now saying everyone should get tested for COVID-19.
This is in efforts to help them track who has the virus and who they’ve been in contact with to hopefully slow the spread.
In order to make getting tested easier for people, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is opening an extra COVID-19 testing site for Saturday.
This site is supposed to be more accessible for people, especially for people who don’t have transportation to go get tested.
“We’re doing something a little bit different this week. We’re trying to make testing more accessible, especially for those who don’t have transportation. So this Saturday, we have made an arrangement with the kind folks of New Jerusalem Pentecostal Faith Ministries on South Madison,” said Dr. Charles Ruis with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
How to get tested:
DPH will be doing walk up and drive-thru testing at 2117 South Madison Street. They are accepting walk-ins but the wait time will be a lot shorter if you call to make an appointment first. You can call (229) 352-6567.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.