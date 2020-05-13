My Senior: Antonio Allen Jr.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Westover High School.
Antonio Allen Jr. has helped the Patriots Tennis team for the last few years.
This past season, Antonio took home the Region Player of the Year and has helped the Patriots find two playoff berths.
With Antonio rising in the rankings, the abrupt end to the season, put a tough hold on his scholarship offers.
“It was pretty sad," said Antonio. "Especially with this being my senior year and trying to get my head out there with some college coaches and stuff. Can’t really get no good vids and stuff because the season just started. Can’t really get nobody out there with it coming to an end so fast.”
Antonio continues to receive college offers, but plans to attend Jackson State.
He hopes to receive a scholarship from them soon, but will walk-on if he doesn’t receive an offer.
