Lowndes High School planning for traditional graduation
Lowndes County (Source: WALB)
By WCTV Eyewitness News | May 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:15 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes High School has announced they are planning to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for the LHS class of 2020 to be held on June 13.

Officials say the ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Martin Stadium, if "directives from state officials and health authorities permit large group gatherings and relax social distancing guidelines."

School officials say if they are unable to gather for traditional ceremony, they will broadcast a virtual graduation ceremony at 10 a.m.

