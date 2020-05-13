Lowndes Co. moves one step closer to widening Old US 41

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Commissioners have approved a resolution to move forward with a widening project on Old US 41.
The widening portion of Old US 41 will be the area that spills into North Valdosta Road, past Valwood and the back entrance of Stone Creek.
That area has experienced a lot of traffic and there has been some wait time when traveling through the area.
“We’re excited that we’re going to be able to move forward with yet another GDOT [Georgia Department of Transportation] project as well as provide motorists in that area some relief especially during commute times," said Paige Dukes, the public information officer for Lowndes County.
It will require more than a year of construction.
The approval for the project from the commission was only the first step in the plan.
The next step is for the county to receive the contract from GDOT and then leaders will be able to move to the engineering and design phase.
