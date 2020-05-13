Kemp issues new executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what it means.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a new executive order following a previous one in light of the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Peach State.
Kemp said at a Tuesday press briefing that the new order “(extends) several provisions, (clarifies) existing guidelines for certain businesses and (provides) guidance to other operators in our state.”
Here’s what the order means:
- Live performance venues, bars and nightclubs will remain closed through May 31.
- All Georgians must continue to follow social distancing.
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are banned unless there is six feet of distance between each person. The ban applies to all non-critical infrastructure businesses, local governments, and organizations of all types, including social groups, informal get-togethers, and recreational sports, among others.
- The shelter-in-place order for the medically-fragile and those 65 and older remains in effect until June 12.
- Mandatory restrictions for sanitation and social distancing for businesses will remain in place.
- The number of people allowed in a single classroom of a childcare facility from 10 to 20, as long as staff-to-children ratios by the Department of Early Care and Learning is maintained.
- Childcare facilities must continue to adhere to 13 criteria to continue to operate.
- Starting May 14, summer camps are allowed to operate if they meet 32 criteria. Overnight summer camps are barred.
- Restaurants can expand operations if they choose to. Ten patrons per 300 square feet will be allowed. The party size per table can now be from six to 10.
- There have been minor revisions to mandatory criteria for gyms and fitness centers.
Want to read the full order? Read it below:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.