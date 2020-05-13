Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The nature of these golf tournaments resemble the old silly season. Except this isn't a cash grab. It started Tuesday with the Scottsdale Open. That's a 54-hole event in Arizona that usually gets little attention. But with golf shut down for two months because of the new coronavirus, more than a dozen players with PGA Tour experience are in the field. What follows are made-for-TV exhibitions on Sunday involving Rory McIlroy and on May 24 involving Tiger Woods. Both are raising big money for COVID-19 relief funds. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says they could be a reminder that when golf resumes, it won't look exactly the same.
UNDATED (AP) — Golf Channel has found the right time to air a one-hour special on Tiger Woods sweeping the majors. The film was supposed to run the Sunday night of the Masters. But then the Masters was postponed from April until November. Golf Channel now will show the special on May 24, two hours after Woods and Peyton Manning play against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a match to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Woods swept the four majors in 294 days, starting with the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He's the only player to hold all four professional majors at the same time.
UNDATED (AP) — Serena Williams is looking forward to getting back to competing when the coronavirus pandemic permits it because she’s “feeling better than ever.” Her older sister, Venus, is looking forward to hanging out at a rooftop bar. Two of the most successful siblings in the history of sports shared those thoughts after doing yoga together during an online session that offered workout tips and some laughs. The Williams sisters own a combined 30 Grand Slam tennis titles in singles and an additional 14 in doubles as a pair. The pro tennis tours are suspended at least until mid-July because of the virus.