GSW nursing student to head to COVID-19 frontlines after virtual graduation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) senior is getting ready for first-hand experience working at a hospital during the COVID-19 crisis.
Connor Vann is a nursing student at Georgia Southwestern State University. The 21-year-old will be participating in his virtual graduation Friday.
“At least we get to have this. We finished, we’re done with all of our classes and we still wanna have that graduation day. So, I think that I would still consider Friday my graduation day and I’m still gonna celebrate,” said Vann.
GSW leadership said nearly 300 Hurricanes will also graduate this spring. They said traditional ceremonies were scheduled for the same day but canceled due to COVID-19.
Next week, Vann will enter the frontlines at a hospital and will be training with a nurse.
“Governor [Brian] Kemp actually opened up the doors for new graduates to have temporary licenses as long as you’re under a nurse,” explained Vann.
Vann will be at Miller County Hospital on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’ve been in school, we’ve been ready and now we’re in a time where if you have a nursing degree, you need to be out there,” said Vann.
Vann said she is a little nervous but prepared. She said helping others has always been what she wants to do.
“That was kinda like my calling. Like, one day I woke up and I was like, here it is, this is what I’m supposed to do and every single day when I went through clinicals, I loved it,” Vann told WALB News 10.
GSW officials said graduates have the option of returning to campus to walk across the stage in a special face-to-face ceremony that’s planned for August.
