Ga. drivers who got their license without a road test will still have to take it

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced in an April 23 executive order that new Georgia drivers will not be required to take a road test to get their license due to pandemic concerns.
On Tuesday, a new executive order was signed, stating that those drivers must now come back for a test or have their license revoked.
Drivers now have until Sept. 30 to make an appointment and take it if they want to keep the license.
The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) said about 20,000 teens had their permits upgraded since the road test waiver was announced.
The DDS will provide a process in order to have those who didn’t take the test come in to complete it.
