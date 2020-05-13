First Alert Weather Academy: Frost

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frost is a picturesque sight on most winter mornings, but have you ever wondered how it forms?
In this edition of First Alert Weather Academy, Meteorologist Matthew Crumley has an experiment of how it happens.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Tin can without a lid (a condensed soup can works well, but peel the label off)
- Rock salt or table salt
- Crushed ice
Here’s the process:
- First, fill the tin can halfway full of ice.
- Next, put four tablespoons of salt onto the ice inside the can.
- Be sure to stir the salt and ice solution up to mix it well and then let it sit for at least 30 seconds.
- Finally, note the frost forming on the outside of the can. This is how frost forms on the contact of a moist surface in the winter.
Show us your Weather Academy experiment, by emailing us at weather@walb.com.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.